Twenty-eight percent of Democratic voters nationwide back former Vice President Joe Biden for his party’s presidential nomination, a new CNN poll reveals.

His support dropped from 34% in an October poll.

Here is how the other top candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination polled:

17% for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The October poll had him at 16%.

14% for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. She polled at 19% in October.

11% for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The October poll had him at 6%.

No other Democratic candidate reached 4%.

The poll, conducted Nov. 21-24, surveyed 1,007 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.