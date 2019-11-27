Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D) enters the presidential race with three percent support nationally, according to a new CNN poll.

The billionaire former mayor entered the crowded 2020 Democrat presidential primary race on Sunday.

The CNN poll captures a snapshot of the buzz surrounding Bloomberg’s potential entrance in the race but concluded on the day that he officially announced. The poll was conducted November 21–24 among a random national sample of 1,007 adults.

Bloomberg is tied with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Tom Steyer (D), and Andrew Yang (D), who are also polling at three percent. Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Amy Klobuchar (D-NY) remain at two percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) currently leads the field with 28 percent, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is second at 17 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in third place, while Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) is at 11 percent.

Bloomberg has also set up an unprecedented $35 million advertising blitz primarily targeting Democrat “Super Tuesday” states that vote on March 3.

His first ad highlighted his business record and his support for gun control and other leftist causes.

[embedded content]

Democrat opponents criticized Bloomberg for trying to “buy” the presidential primary with his massive ad buy.

“Michael Bloomberg is making a bet about democracy in 2020. He doesn’t need people, he only needs bags and bags of money,” Warren said in Iowa. “I think Michael Bloomberg is wrong, and that’s what we need to prove in this election.”

Sanders also criticized Bloomberg’s late entrance into the race.

“We do not believe that billionaires have the right to buy elections,” Sanders said to supporters in New Hampshire on Sunday.