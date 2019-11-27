On Tuesday night, outside the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, TMZ asked comedian D.L. Hughley if First Lady Melania Trump should have been booed at the Baltimore Youth Summit where she spoke about America’s opioid crisis.

The reporter asked, “Do you think she deserved that type of treatment.”

Hughley said, “I do. Her husband despaired Baltimore, and he sent his woman in which I think is cowardly.”

He added, “If you send your woman into a hornet’s nest that you created, I think that’s cowardly. But the other thing it is Baltimore, and the opioid drug is heroin. So you went in with the wrong women and the wrong drug.”

