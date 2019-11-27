In details that Boeing tried to keep secret, the extent of the damage to the new 777X airframe was greater than previously disclosed when it was put through a test of its structural strength in September, The Seattle Times reported Wednesday.

Photos obtained by the Times showed that the extent of the damage was such that the test plane was a complete write-off, with its fuselage skin ripped completely open just behind the wing.

The accident occurred as the test approached its target stress level.

Since the test failed at just 1% shy of reaaching federal requirements, the good news for Boeing is it will almost certainly not have to do a retest, but merely prove by analysis it is enough to reinforce the fuselage in the section where it failed, according to the Times.

In reaction, Boeing said it has not completed a detailed analysis of the incident, but “what we’ve seen to date reinforces our prior assessment that this will not have a significant impact on the design or our preparations for first flight.”

Boeing spokesman Paul Bergman said the 777X, which was already previously delayed due to problems in development of the jet’s GE9X engine, is still expected to fly for the first time early next year and the first plane will be delivered to an airline in 2021.

In other Boeing news, the Federal Aviation Administration said it would have the final say on all approvals for 737 MAX jets, The Street reported.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since the spring, in the aftermath of crashes in both Ethiopia and Indonesia in which a total of 346 people were killed.