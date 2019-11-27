Conservative commentator and frequent Fox News contributor Dan Bongino is launching a news aggregator called “Bongino Report,” as a competing alternative to the popular Drudge Report, the

Daily Caller reported.

What are the details?

Bongino made several tweets promoting his new project on Wednesday, saying “Tired of Drudge? Get ready, the Bongino Report is almost ready for launch,” and, “Drudge has abandoned you. I NEVER will.” He added later, “We will be featuring exclusively conservative and libertarian content. In other words, real news. Don’t miss the Bongino Report, coming very soon.”

In recent months, the conservative Drudge Report has come under fire from its audience over accusations that the outlet “has shifted to negative Trump headlines and pro-Buttigieg coverage,” Fox News reported.

Anything else?

According to The Washington Times, Bangino isn’t the only one looking to take on Drudge. The Times reported “five right-tilting upstarts — Whatfinger News, Liberty, Rantingly, NewsAmmo and Gab Trends” — are all on the rise, while “from July to October, Drudge dropped from 96 million total visits to 77 million.”

But for now, Drudge is still dwarfing the aggregators seeking to pull traffic from the longtime go-to for right. Of the five competitors cited by The Times, the largest, Liberty Daily, pulled in an average of 1.72 million monthly visits.