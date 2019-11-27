A model and an actress said they were violently assaulted by a mob outside of a Midtown Manhattan bar in a racist anti-white attack, according to a new lawsuit.

In a lawsuit first reported by the New York Post, 43-year-old actress Jennifer Agostini and 47-year-old swimsuit model Prendinellys Garcia allege that they were leaving the Sky Room bar around 3 a.m. on Sunday night when they were allegedly jumped by a group of mostly black women:

“It was just this stampede as we were leaving. We just got rushed and assaulted by, I can’t tell you by how many people,” Agostini — who is set to begin filming the show “Brooklyn Ties” this Spring — told The Post. [Emphasis added] “I’m a lead character on the series in March, and I have to now go to see numerous plastic surgeons, and I also have to go back to the concussion center to MRI my head.” [Emphasis added]

Their lawsuit claims that the mob should racist anti-white slurs and phrases at them like “White motherfuckers,” “Fuck those white bitches and their money,” and “Dirty white bitches.” The two women did not file a police report after the alleged attack.

In photos posted by the New York Post, Jennifer Agostini can be seen with her face dripping in blood, swollen, cut up, and with black eyes. Garcia said she has a black eye and is suffering from headaches as well as aching pains in her body.

Hoods attacked actress Jennifer Agostini, friends leaving Midtown bar: suit https://t.co/1OubUVPDNi pic.twitter.com/GQxS5eWG0u — New York Post (@nypost) November 26, 2019

“They were punching and kicking me on my body,” Garcia said.

“I was pushed on to the ground and eight individuals jumped on top of me and brutally assaulted me,” Agostini told the New York Post. “I have five stitches in my head. My whole eye is closed. I am going to have numerous scars on my face.”

Agostini and Garcia are asking a Manhattan judge to have the Sky Room bar preserve surveillance footage from the night of the alleged attack so it can be used in their lawsuit.

As Breitbart News has reported, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is set to implement a sweeping jailbreak policy that will allow those accused of crimes like third-degree assault, second-degree manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide to be immediately released after arrest without having to post bail. Those accused criminals who arrive weeks later for their court dates will be showered with gifts by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.