On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D- MA) said the “greater danger” of the Trump presidency was ending up “like Russia and North Korea” where “we let the strongmen do what they want.”

Lynch said, “What we need is Republicans to defend and protect the Constitution as they have taken an oath to do. They’ll be— look, there’s overwhelming evidence here. This is not a close case, to be honest with you.”

He added, “For us in the House, and I think for most Democrats, we really don’t have a choice. If this isn’t impeachable conduct, if this is not impeachable conduct, then nothing is, nothing is. This is an attempt to undermine our democracy. This is an attempt to undermine the rule of law. What are we about in this country? Are we just going to say okay, we’re going to be like Russia and North Korea where, okay, we let the strongmen do what they want and we have no rule of law? I personally think there’s a greater danger leaving this president in office than taking him out through the legal impeachment process. I actually believe that.”

