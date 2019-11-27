With the Justice Department’s inspector general preparing to release early next month a report examining the FBI’s conduct during the Russia probe, Democrats are criticizing his failure to investigate the conduct of any of President Donald Trump’s attorneys general over the past two years, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Critics point out that while other inspectors general have conducted investigations of Trump appointees, the Justice Department’s Michael Horowitz, who has held the job since 2012, has failed to do so, even though he investigated President Barack Obama’s first Attorney General Eric Holder.

“I don’t have so much of a problem with Horowitz investigating some of the allegations surrounding the 2016 election, because that’s his job,” said Democratic former DOJ spokesman Matthew Miller. “But it is striking to me that with all of [Attoreny General William] Barr’s known misconduct, all of the instances of conversations between senior leadership and the White House, there doesn’t seem to have been a single investigation.”

What makes this all the more problematic for Democrats is, while his report next month is expected to confirm the legitimacy of the Russia investigation, it does reveal wrongdoing on the part of lower-level FBI officials, the Washington Examiner reported.

Democrats fear that this means Republicans will be able to use it to Trump’s advantage in battling impeachment.

Horowitz, who was appointed by Obama, is considered to have a good reputation as a non-partisan investigator.

For example, he received praise from Democrats in October when he co-authored a letter that harshly criticized the Justice Department’s determination that the whistleblower complaint in the Ukraine scandal was not an “urgent concern” that needed to be forwarded to Congress.