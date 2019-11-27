A recent article in the Associated Press is now getting roundly mocked for featuring an etiquette expert who suggested that people hosting Thanksgiving provide an actual safe space for people to discuss the current political issues.

The article by Dan Sewell, titled “On the Thanksgiving menu: Turkey, with a side of impeachment,” argued that politics are just too polarizing in today’s America and will surely be a topic around the dinner table come Thursday’s holiday. Rather than skirt the issue, Sewell suggests people should discuss politics both openly and safely. After quoting several individuals who fear how politics could cloud the day, Sewell employed Elaine Swann, “a Los Angeles-based etiquette coach,” who argued that hosts should sequester the debates to a segment of the house.

“I do think it’s healthy for people to express themselves and to have those conversations,” said Swann. “My advice is to take a route to allow some sort of platform, but with guidelines.”

Swann said she will have a room with snacks for people to debate politics and even suggested having a family member be the designated moderator. From the article:

Swann, who will host around 30 people, said that if guests start tearing into one another like drumsticks, “make sure that in your arsenal as a host, you have some family-building activity to get everybody out of it.” Games can be a good diversion or, Swann suggested, invite people to bring family photos to share that will stir warm memories. The bottom line, Swann said, is cherishing the time together. “Although we may not agree politically, the one thing we are is family,” she said. “The big takeaway that I encourage everyone to have is that love for family, because tomorrow is not promised to us, and you never know who is going to wake up the next day and who is not.”

As noted by Fox News, Swann’s suggestion for hosts to put up a safe space has been met with scorn and derision.

“Maybe just stop being a moron,” tweeted Lisa Boothe of Fox News.

“What the hell is wrong with people that they can no longer have ANY conversation for fear it MIGHT be an issue? Shove this PC crap where the sun doesn’t shine I’m sick of it,” said one Twitter user.

“That’s a terrible coach. Just be adults for one day and stop cheerleading for politicians,” said another user.

“Why do the press think all Americans are obsessed with this stuff? We just want our turkey and dressing! With a side of football,” said another.

On the positive side, studies actually show that few Americans engage in heated political discussions on Thanksgiving despite the hardcore Left’s push to make it a cultural trend.

“In reality, very few Americans actually fight about politics on Thanksgiving,” notes Abraham Gutman of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “A 2017 HuffPost/YouGov survey found that only 3% of Americans said that they are ‘very likely,’ and 8% are ‘somewhat likely,’ to get into a political argument with family members during Thanksgiving dinner. The result held at 3% for people who expected both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton supporters to attend the dinner, though 20% said they are ‘somewhat likely’ to argue.”