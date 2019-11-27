An image shared on Facebook claims that Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is married to the nephew of billionaire investor George Soros.

Verdict: False

Chelsea Clinton debunked the claim on Twitter in 2018. There’s no evidence that her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, is related to George Soros in any way.

Fact Check:

The Clinton family and billionaire Democratic donor George Soros have been the subjects of conspiracy theories for years. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show George Soros In A Nazi Uniform)

This Facebook post alleges that, through the marriage of Chelsea Clinton to her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, the Clintons have a secret connection to George Soros. “Marc Mezvinsky & wife Chelsea,” reads the caption. “”He is also George Soros’ nephew.”

Actress Roseanne Barr made a similar claim on Twitter last year. The tweet, which has since been deleted, simply said, “Chelsea Soros Clinton.” (She later tweeted a correction, but that has also been deleted.)

Shortly after Barr tweeted the claim, Chelsea Clinton debunked it on Twitter.

Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day! https://t.co/mXokiTEwN7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 29, 2018

“Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day!” tweeted Chelsea Clinton.

Chelsea Clinton married Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010. He is not related to George Soros, contrary to what the Facebook post claims.

His parents are Edward Mezvinsky and Marjorie Margolies-Mezvinsky, former Democratic representatives of Iowa and Pennsylvania respectively, according to The New York Times. He only has one uncle, Norton Mezvinsky, according to New York Daily News.

George Soros has two nephews, Peter and Jeffrey, by way of his older brother Paul, according to the biography “Soros: The Life and Times of a Messianic Billionaire.” Neither are married to Chelsea Clinton – Jeffrey Soros married Catharine Cosover in 1995 and Peter Soros married Flora Fraser in 1997. Fraser and Peter Soros reportedly separated in 2009.

The Daily Caller found no media reports linking the Clinton, Soros and Mezvinsky families together in this manner, except for those debunking Barr’s tweet.