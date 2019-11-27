The FBI has discovered even more hidden Hillary Clinton emails.

They still are being withheld, but Washington watchdog Judicial Watch says federal investigators have told a court that they found “additional Clinton emails that potentially had not been previously released.”

The email fiasco was one of the bigger scandals of the Barack Obama administration. While secretary of State, Clinton set up her own unsecure private email system and used it for national secrets, including classified details.

There have been reports that the system likely was compromised by foreign interests.

She famously confirmed that she had her staff delete tens of thousands that by law should have been turned over to the government upon her removal from office. But she said she decided they were personal and she could do with them as she pleased.

It was during an investigation of those emails at that time that her husband, former president Bill Clinton, pointedly met with Attorney General Loretta Lynch, in a private session on the tarmac of an Arizona airport. The two reported they talked about grandchildren. FBI chief James Comey shortly later said Hillary Clinton would not be charged.

Judicial Watch has been fighting for access to all the emails, and all information about any that may have been destroyed, since the scandal developed. It has filed a long list of Freedom of Information Act requests and lawsuits over the issue.

On Wednesday, the watchdog confirmed that there has been a new court filing “that reveals the FBI found more Clinton emails.”

Those now are being reviewed by the State Department.

The attorney general’s filing in the court confirmed that officials were trying to figure out “whether that set of documents includes any responsive, non-duplicative agency records that have not already been processed.”

The confirmation about the still-withheld emails was filed as part of a status report on one of Judicial Watch’s FOIA cases over the emails.

The watchdog reported, “Production of all Clinton emails concluded more than a year ago. Throughout the two plus years of processing and production, more and more emails would appear in addition to the 55,000 pages Clinton turned over to the State Department in December 2014. The FBI uncovered 72,000 pages of documents Clinton attempted to delete or did not otherwise disclose.

“Previously requested, the FBI was only able to recover or find approximately 5,000, including classified material, of the 33,000 government emails Clinton removed and tried to destroy. Earlier this year, Judicial Watch announced that it received 756 pages of emails that were among the materials Clinton tried to delete or destroy, several of which were classified and were transmitted over her unsecure, non-‘state.gov’ email system. Now again, it appears the FBI has uncovered more Clinton email documents.”

Just a few days earlier, Judicial Watch revealed emails confirm the FBI’s top lawyer gave deferential treatment to the attorney representing Hillary Clinton’s top aides implicated in the mass deletion of Clinton’s emails.

“It is astonishing news that the FBI mysteriously found more Clinton emails. Were they on Anthony Weiner’s laptop? At James Comey’s house? Or on Peter Strzok’s cell phone?” asked Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “This disturbing development further highlights how the fix was in on the Clinton email scandal and why a criminal investigation needs to be reopened by Attorney General Barr.”

Expected soon, in another of the cases, is a ruling whether Hillary Clinton and her top aide can be questioned under oath by Judicial Watch lawyers about the email and Benghazi controversies.

Recently, a letter sent to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed a federal investigation found 38 current and former State Department officials violated government email regulations by using Clinton’s unsecure, private system.

The Associated Press reported at the time some of the individuals may face disciplinary action for 91 times instances in which classified information ended up in Clinton’s personal email system.

Of the 33,000 emails Clinton turned over for review, the State Department found 588 instances in which classified information was transferred.

AP reported: “For current and former officials, culpability means the violations will be noted in their files and will be considered when they apply for or go to renew security clearances.”

The internal State Department investigation was launched several years ago after it found 22 emails from Clinton’s private server were “top secret.”

“Then-FBI Director James Comey held a news conference that year in which he criticized Clinton as ‘extremely careless’ in her use of the private email server as secretary of state but said the FBI would not recommend charges,” AP reported.

Judicial Watch says it already has learned:

John Hackett, former director of information programs and services (IPS) testified under oath that he had raised concerns that Clinton’s staff may have “culled out 30,000” of the secretary’s “personal” emails without following strict National Archives standards. He also believed there was interference with the formal FOIA review process related to the classification of Clinton’s Benghazi-related emails.

Heather Samuelson, Clinton’s White House liaison at the State Department, and later Clinton’s personal lawyer, admitted under oath that she was granted immunity by the Department of Justice in June 2016.

Justin Cooper, former aide to President Bill Clinton and Clinton Foundation employee who registered the domain name of the unsecure clintonemail.com server that Clinton used while serving as secretary of state, testified he worked with Huma Abedin, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, to create the non-government email system.

In interrogatory responses, E.W. Priestap, assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, stated that the agency found Clinton email records in the Obama White House, specifically, the Executive Office of the President.

Jacob Sullivan, Clinton’s senior advisor and deputy chief of staff when she was secretary of state, testified that both he and Clinton used her unsecure non-government email system to conduct official State Department business.

Eric Boswell, former assistant secretary of state for diplomatic security during Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, testified that Clinton was warned twice against using unsecure BlackBerrys and personal emails to transmit classified material.