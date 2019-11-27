Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch on Wednesday released a court filing that revealed the FBI found MORE Hillary Clinton emails.

The FBI mysteriously found new Hillary Clinton emails it recently turned over to the State Department that were previously not released.

It is unclear where the new emails were found.

Via Judicial Watch:

[T]he Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) recently sent [the State Department] additional documents as part of the ongoing inter-agency consultation process in connection with other FOIA litigation. [The State Department] is working to determine whether that set of documents includes any responsive, non-duplicative agency records that have not already been processed. [The State Department] will promptly update [Judicial Watch] and the Court once that initial review is complete.

The FBI stopped producing Hillary Clinton emails a year ago, but they keep mysteriously finding more emails.

Hillary Clinton originally gave the State Department 55,000 pages of emails and argued the remaining 33,000 emails were ‘personal’ and related to Chelsea’s wedding and yoga.

The FBI, however, discovered 72,000 pages of documents that Hillary Clinton tried to withhold or erase with BleachBit.

Judicial Watch forced the FBI to turn over several tranches of Hillary Clinton emails through FOIA lawsuits and discovered Hillary had transmitted classified material over a private server, including the name of a Clandestine CIA agent.

“The fix was in,” said Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton.

“It is astonishing news that the FBI mysteriously found more Clinton emails. Were they on Anthony Weiner’s laptop? At James Comey’s house? Or on Peter Strzok’s cell phone?” asked Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “This disturbing development further highlights how the fix was in on the Clinton email scandal and why a criminal investigation needs to be reopened by Attorney General Barr.”

