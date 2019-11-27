1.
Trump Tax Docs Show ‘Significant’ Inconsistencies: Report
NUMBERS GAME
The documents appear to show a 16 percentage point gap in Trump Tower occupancy rates reported to lenders and tax officials.
17 mins ago
2.
Trump Knew of Whistleblower Before Ukraine Aid Release: NYT
QUID PRO QUO?
The president was reportedly briefed by White House lawyers about the complaint in late August. The aid was released in early September.
11 hrs ago
3.
4.
Terrifying Footage Shows Huge Texas Chemical Plant Explosion
UP IN SMOKE
Everyone within a half mile of the plant has been ordered to evacuate, and windows miles away were blown out.
5.
6.
U.S. Fertility Rate Hits Record Low After 4 Years of Decline
BABY BLUES
There were just over 59 births for every 1,000 women of childbearing age last year.
7.
8.
Anonymous Author Pledges to Reveal Identity Before Election
GUESS WHO?
The author of “A Warning” says they will speak out in their own name before voters go to the polls next year.
9.
Buttigieg Hands Back Donations From Kavanaugh’s Lawyers
ON SECOND THOUGHT
A spokesperson said the money was accepted in error and that the justice “should have never been put on the Supreme Court.”
10.
Cops Arrest Man Accused of Pouring Buckets of Poop on People
‘ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING’