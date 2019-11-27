First lady Melania Trump faced some spirited boos from teens attending a youth opioid event in Baltimore, Maryland, but her response was all class.

Rather than reciprocating the animosity, she defended them and their right to free speech.

“We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion,” the first lady said in a statement released Wednesday, “but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.”

The first lady was at the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness on Tuesday when she was booed by the audience. She also received some cheers of support.

Supporters of the president pointed out that they had booed her on the day that the president had announced that he would donate the third quarter of his presidential salary to fighting the opioid crisis.

Despite the acrimony from the audience, the first lady told them in her speech on Tuesday that she supported their campaign to end opioid abuse.

“Promoting education and awareness on these issues will always be one of my top priorities,” she said.

“I am in this fight with you and I am fighting for you,” she concluded.

Here’s the video of the booing:

[embedded content]

Melania Trump booed at opioid awareness summit



www.youtube.com

