Former President Jimmy Carter was discharged from the hospital a day before Thanksgiving after his latest round of health issues.

The Carter Center, an organization founded by Carter and his wife, said in a Nov. 27 statement that Carter was released from Emory University Hospital on Wednesday morning after undergoing successful surgery and recovery to relieve pressure on his brain accused by a subdural hematoma.

“He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” the center stated. “The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving.”

Carter was hospitalized on Nov. 11 after falling several times at his home.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” The Carter Center said in a statement at the time. Rev. Tony Lowden, Carter’s pastor at Maranatha Baptist Church, told The Associated Press that the ex-president was hospitalized on what he called “a rough day.”

“We just need the whole country to be in prayer for him,” Lowden said.

Carter was treated at the hospital in October after falling at his house and suffering a pelvic fracture.

The hospitalization was for “observation and treatment,” according to The Carter Center.

“He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home,” the center said.

Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 7, 2019. (Mark Humphrey/AP Photo)

Carter also fell earlier that month, suffering a black eye and stitches above his brow.

Carter was seen helping build houses with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville just a day after that fall.

Carter also fell in May, breaking a hip. He underwent surgery at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Carter turned 95 on Oct. 1, becoming the oldest living former president in history.

Former President George H.W. Bush died late last year at age 94.

Carter appeared in public on Sept. 17 for the annual Jimmy Carter Emory University Town Hall, where he gave an update on the center’s work and shared his thoughts about various issues.

He told Voice of America that he is still involved with the center, including building houses during its week-long annual project with Habitat for Humanity. He said he’s cut down on his travel around the world.

“I still feel just about as active as I ever was, but my overseas movements are restrained because of age and health,” he said. “I used to travel to Africa three or four times a year, and always to China and so forth, so I’ve cut back on my foreign travel.”