House Judiciary Committee member Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News that Hunter Biden would be one of their top witnesses in the impeachment hearings.

Gaetz said that the Republicans on the committee would like to be allowed to call witnesses because if they can prove that President Donald Trump’s questions about Hunter Biden and Burisma were legitimate, and well founded, that it can’t possibly be “this shakedown that Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi are spewing to the American people.”

“That’s why getting this exculpatory evidence into the record is so important, and to date we have got no authorization to do it.”

The House Judiciary Committee announced on Tuesday that it will hold its first public impeachment hearing next week, but Republican members of the committee have not been granted permission to call any witnesses.

“Hunter Biden would be probably one of our top witnesses,” Rep. Gaetz asserted. “I think the whistleblower would be a witness, and I think that others who can expound on the testimony of George Kent, that reflect on the concerns with Burisma and the ingrained corruption with that company.”

Kent, the deputy assistant secretary at the State Department, testified that he believes possible corruption related to Burisma should be investigated.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has been facing scrutiny over his son’s position at Burisma and the firing of a prosecutor who says that he was investigating them for corruption. The prosecutor claims the government was pressured to get rid of him by the then-vice president.

The White House has released a transcript of the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president, in which he asked the leader about Biden’s involvement in the prosecutor losing his job, that has been used as the basis for the impeachment hearings.

