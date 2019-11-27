A gang of five men assaulted two Jewish teens walking down the street in Brooklyn, knocking a yarmulke off one of their heads, police said Wednesday.

The group approached a 14-year-old boy dressed in traditional Orthodox garb on the corner of Eastern Parkway and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights on Nov. 11, smacking him with a blow to the head, officials said.

The assailants then turned on a second boy, 15, and grabbed the hat off his head.

The group fled, tossing the hat to the ground as they ran, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The men as described as in their late teens, all of them wearing dark hooded sweatshirts — one of them with a ski mask, police said.

Share this: