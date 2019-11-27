Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiState Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador Trump denies sending Giuliani to Ukraine on his behalf Pompeo suggests US has ‘duty’ to investigate debunked theory on Ukraine election interference MORE called President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump at rally vows to supporters no name change for ‘Thanksgiving’ Trump says he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terror organizations State Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador MORE this week to say he had been joking when he said he had an “insurance policy” in case the president turned on him, Giuliani’s attorney told Reuters on Wednesday.

Robert Costello told the news service that he insisted his client make the call after Giuliani said in a televised interview that he had an “insurance policy, if thrown under the bus.”

Giuliani has claimed the comments were sarcastic but also implied he was referring to possessing incriminating information on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll State Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador Trump denies sending Giuliani to Ukraine on his behalf MORE rather than Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He shouldn’t joke, he is not a funny guy,” Costello told Reuters. “I told him, ‘Ten thousand comedians are out of work, and you make a joke. It doesn’t work that way.'”

The claim comes as Trump, while maintaining that Giuliani is “a great guy,” has denied that his personal attorney’s dealings in Ukraine, which have been thrust into the spotlight amid the House impeachment inquiry, were at Trump’s behest.

That contradicts Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandTrump crowd chants ‘bulls—‘ after he says polls show impeachment backfiring for Democrats Republicans preview impeachment defense strategy Davis: Congressman Will Hurd, If not now, when? MORE, who testified before the House Intelligence Committee that Trump directed him, former envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerGraham defends call to investigate Bidens: ‘My conscience is clear’ Graham requests State Department documents on Bidens, Ukraine Sondland brings impeachment inquiry to White House doorstep MORE and Energy Secretary Rick Perry Rick PerryDemocrats vow court victories won’t slow impeachment timeline The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump says he is fighting testimony to protect presidency Trump says he would ‘love to’ have officials testify but is ‘fighting for future presidents’ MORE to work with Giuliani on matters related to Ukraine.

Costello said that Trump and Giuliani’s relationship has not changed in recent weeks, telling Reuters that “they speak all the time.”