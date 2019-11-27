Winning for Women, a nonprofit group supporting Republican women, has endorsed 13 non-incumbents for House races in 2020, Roll Call is reporting.

The group, which is also backing all GOP women in Congress who are seeking re-election, announced its initial round of endorsements Wednesday.

The non-incumbent House candidates, who received the group’s backing, include 11 challengers to sitting Democrats and two candidates running for open seats currently held by Republicans, Roll Call said.

Receiving the group’s endorsement are: Jessica Taylor (Alabama’s 2nd District), Young Kim (California’s 39th District), Michelle Steel (California’s 48th District), Maria Elvira Salazar (Florida’s 27th District), former Rep. Karen Handel (Georgia’s 6th District), Ashley Hinson (Iowa’s 1st District), Michelle Fischbach (Minnesota’s 7th District), Nicole Malliotakis (New York’s 11th District), Chele Farley (New York’s 18th District), former Rep. Claudia Tenney (New York’s 22nd District), Lisa Scheller (Pennsylvania’s 7th District), Beth Van Duyne (Texas’ 24th District); and Genevieve Collins (Texas’ 32nd District).

“We’re proud to endorse such strong, qualified conservative women,” Winning for Women executive director Rebecca Schuller said. “Not only will Winning for Women’s PAC provide critical hard-dollar support to their campaigns, but it will also activate on their behalf a grassroots army of nearly 700,000 members nationwide,” she said.