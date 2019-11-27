For the fourth year in a row, the grandmother from Arizona who went viral for accidentally inviting the wrong teenager to Thanksgiving will be spending the holiday with him.

According to ABC News, Wanda Dench, 62, and Jamal Hinton, now 20, will be continuing their tradition on Thursday.

In November 2016, Dench accidentally sent a text to Hinton inviting him to her house for Thanksgiving after mistaking his number for her grandson’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

In photos of the exchange Hinton shared in a tweet at the time that went viral, the then-high school student responded asking her who she was.

“Your grandma,” Dench replied, to which Hinton responded: “Grandma? Can I have a picture.”

Hench sent a photo of herself shortly after, which Hinton responded to with a photo of himself, saying: “You not my grandma. Can I have still have a plate though?”

“Of course you can,” Dench wrote back. “That’s what grandma’s do… feed every one.”

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 15, 2016

In the years since, Hinton has posted photos, which have also gone viral, of the two continuing to meet up for dinner on the holiday.

Dench told ABC News that as the child and later wife of military members, she “moved around a lot so I was always going to new places.”

“So strangers were not strangers to me,” she said, adding: “Family is more than blood. It’s the people you want to be with.”

In an interview with “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Hinton called Dench “a really good person.”

“I really enjoy the time I spend with her,” he added.