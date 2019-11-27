FDA Warns 5 SoCal Companies Suspected Of Illegally Selling Products Containing CBDThe federal government warned 15 companies Monday suspected of illegally selling products containing an ingredient usually found in marijuana — cannabidiol or CBD — in ways that violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

1 hour ago

Report: California DMV Bringing In $50M Annually By Selling Motorists’ Personal InformationA new report shoes that the California DMV makes $50 million per year by selling motorists’ personal information.

2 hours ago

Residents Living In Burn Areas Prepare For Upcoming Winter StormResidents living in Santa Clarita were preparing for possible mudslides as a winter storm threatened to bring rain and wind to the area ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

3 hours ago

Snow, Rain Make For Dangerous Travel Conditions Leading Up To ThanksgivingA winter storm slated to hit Southern California in the early morning hours of Wednesday is already creating a big problem for drivers — especially in the mountain passes.

4 hours ago

Woman Attacked In Riverside Dies, Police Searching For SuspectsA woman brutally attacked while walking near a Riverside park earlier this month died Monday as a result of her injuries.

4 hours ago

Garth Kemp’s Weather Forecast (Nov. 26)Garth Kemp takes a look at tonight’s weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Major Retailers Stepping Up Competition For Consumer Dollars This Holiday SeasonAmazon, Target and Walmart are going head-to-head this holiday season hoping to win big with consumers.

5 hours ago

25-Year-Old Deputy Struck By SUV In Paramount Responding To TreatmentA Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy run over by a suspected drunk driver remained in critical condition Tuesday night.

5 hours ago

Fullerton Police To Begin Enforcing Anti-Camping Ordinance Next WeekSome Fullerton residents might finally get what they have been pushing for as the city begins enforcing an anti-camping ordinance next week aimed at keeping homeless people off the sidewalk outside of a church.

6 hours ago

Drivers Pack Freeways Ahead Of Winter Storm Headed To SoCalDrivers were stuck in traffic Tuesday night as they tried to get out of the San Fernando Valley ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and a winter storm that was moving into the area.

6 hours ago

Labor Protest Disrupts Holiday Travel At LAX, 16 ArrestedAirline catering employees shut down traffic Tuesday near Los Angeles International Airport in a protest for higher wages and improved healthcare options.

6 hours ago

American Mortality Rates Continue To Increase Due To Drug Overdose, Alcohol AbuseDrug overdose, suicide and alcohol abuse were among the reasons why life expectancy was shortening for Americans a new study published Tuesday found.

7 hours ago

Judiciary Committee To Hold First Impeachment Hearing Next WeekThe House Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing in the impeachment inquiry next week, as Democrats move quickly into the next phase of the proceedings.

7 hours ago

LA City Attorney Warns Holiday Shoppers About Dangers Of Counterfeit, Recalled ProductsWith less than a month until Christmas, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has a warning for holiday shoppers — beware of counterfeit and recalled products.

7 hours ago

Airport Workers Protest Shuts Down Traffic Near LAX Amid Thanksgiving Travel Rush, 16 ArrestedAirline catering employees shut down traffic Tuesday near Los Angeles International Airport in a protest for higher wages and improved healthcare options.

8 hours ago

‘Sweet Alice’ Turkey Giveaway Provides Thanksgiving Meals To Hundreds Of Families In WattsThis turkey giveaway has become a Thanksgiving tradition for “Sweet Alice” Harris, who hands out tickets so families in her Watts community can get a turkey and all the trimmings in time for the holiday.

9 hours ago

Airport Employees Protest Shuts Down Traffic Near LAX Amid Thanksgiving Travel RushAirline catering employees shut down traffic Tuesday near Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday in a protest for higher wages and improved healthcare options.

10 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Gift Card Fraud‘Tis the season for giving – and stealing – when it comes to one of the most popular Christmas gifts.

10 hours ago

WATCH: Traffic Jammed On 405 Freeway Ahead Of Thanksgiving GetawayWhile the 405 is never easy driving through West L.A., it was all brake lights Tuesday evening.

11 hours ago

LA School Teacher Arrested In Mini Cooper Hit-And-RunMolly Jane Hoene, 52, was taken into custody this morning in Palm Desert, according to LAPD Central Traffic.

12 hours ago

Knott’s Merry Farm Is Decked Out For The HolidaysKnott’s Merry Farm is decked out for the holidays! Snoopy dropped by the KCAL9 studio to let us know what visitors can expect.

15 hours ago

Expert Discusses Rise of “Deaths of Despair”Grief recovery specialist and author, Kristi Hugstad, talks suicide and overdoses contributing to drop in U.S. life expectancy.

15 hours ago

Cave Fire Jumps Highway 154 And Explodes To 4,200-Acres; Nears Santa Barbara City LimitsFirefighters faced major challenges Tuesday as they battled a wind-whipped wildfire which erupted in Santa Barbara County Monday evening and forced mandatory evacuations for thousands of residents.

16 hours ago

Body Found In MacArthur Park LakeA passersby found the body near the shoreline just before 7 a.m. DeMarco Morgan reports.

16 hours ago