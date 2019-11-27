Despite the constant drubbing and smears by the liberal media and the unprecedented attacks by Democrat politicians President Trump’s approval rating held at 46% today.

President Obama’s approval rating at the same time in his presidency was 44% – Two points behind President Trump’s number.

This is also despite national mainstream media reporting negatively on the highly successful President Trump 96% of the time.

Obviously, Barack Obama, who had the worst economic record since the Great Depression, had a cake walk with the media.

In August pollster John McLaughlin reported that his polling shows Americans want Trump reelected by a 51-38 margin.

