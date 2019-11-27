Earlier this month Attorney Sidney Powell joined Lou Dobbs to discuss the latest updates on US Government’s court case against General Michael Flynn.

Sidney Powell filed a motion in October revealing that General Michael Flynn was indeed set up by the FBI with a political ambush, damaging leaks and altered 302 reports.

Powell revealed that former FBI lawyer Lisa Page EDITED General Mike Flynn’s 302 report, then lied to the DOJ about the edits.

Sidney Powell told Lou Dobbs she is asking for all of the evidence they asked for in their original motion to be produced… “And then we will seek to move to dismiss for egregious government conduct. I’m sure the evidence is going to support that. Frankly, we probably have enough already.”

On Tuesday the DOJ requested a delay in the Flynn case until the release of the Inspector General report on December 9th.

Via The Conservative Treehouse:

Today the DOJ files a joint motion with the defense asking Judge Sullivan to suspend scheduled briefing dates and sentencing deadlines until after the DOJ inspector general report is published on December 9th. The implication is that some of the “Brady” material at issue; or tangential issues that touch upon the material; may be outlined in the upcoming IG report.

The joint motion is posted here.

