Hunter Biden, the youngest son of former Vice President Joe Biden, was “suspected of smoking crack inside a strip club where he dropped ‘thousands of dollars’ during multiple visits,” The New York Post reported on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place at Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, DC, late last year, represents the most recent alleged drug use by Biden, 49, who has acknowledged six stints in rehab for alcoholism and addiction that included a crack binge in 2016. Workers at Archibald’s, located about three blocks north of the White House, said Biden was a regular there, with two bartenders and a security worker all instantly recognizing his photo and one worker identifying him by name.

Page Six cited security worker Ranko Petrovic, who said Hunter Biden “would routinely hole up in a VIP room and drink during his visits.”

And Archibald’s former managing partner James Ritter said “one occasion in late 2018 was marred by a ‘suspicion of drug use.’”

“There was a smell of burning Styrofoam in the VIP room. We told him nothing illegal can go on here,” Ritter said. “We didn’t see anything illegal. After he was spoken to, the smell stopped.”

“VIP employees suspected it was crack,” he added, said the Post.

Biden has acknowledged a long history of illegal drug use and alcohol abuse. “Biden admitted to using crack as late as fall 2016,” the Washington Examiner reported. “Biden said he bought the drugs off sellers working out of a homeless camp in Los Angeles, California. He was staying in the city for a week and returned to the homeless camp several times to buy drugs.”

In a divorce filing from early 2017, Kathleen Biden, who was married to Hunter Biden for 22 years, said he spent extravagantly on prostitutes and drugs.

Biden is currently married to Melissa Cohen, a 32-year-old South African filmmaker, whom he wed 10 days after meeting her. Between marriages, Biden was romantically involved with Hallie Biden, who was married to to Hunter’s brother Beau Biden before he passed away in May 2015 after battling brain cancer.

At the time of the suspected crack use at the strip club, Hunter Biden was a board member of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, which reportedly paid him as much as $83,000 a month.

Hunter Biden in October said he did nothing wrong when he served on the board of Burisma, but acknowledged that he likely got high-paying positions on such boards because “I’m the son of the vice president of the United States.”

“If your last name wasn’t Biden, do you think you would have been asked to be on the board or Burisma?” ABC News’ Amy Robach asked.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, probably not,” Biden said. “It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards that I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the United States.”

He went further, saying, “I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden.”