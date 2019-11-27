A school bus driver was caught drinking on the job after an attentive convenience store alerted the school district when the driver stopped to buy her booze on the morning shift.

The alarming episode happened in Aurora, Illinois.

Police say that 44-year-old Michelle Passley was caught on video purchasing the two beers in the gas station at about 6 a.m., when she had just completed one bus route.

Video from the school bus then captured her slipping the cans of beer in brown paper bags and drinking while on the job.

There were 32 children on the bus.

The clerk called the school district, who when alerted the bus company about their driver. Passley was immediately fired.

She was then arrested by police and charged with two Class A misdemeanors for endangering the life and health of a child.

No children were harmed. It is also unclear if Passley was legally intoxicated while she drove the school bus.

“It’s infuriating to believe that someone who is trusted with these children on a daily basis could potentially put them in this kind of danger, so it invokes a very strong reaction in me,” said Aurora Police Department Chief Kristen Ziman to reporters.

Here’s a local news story about the alarming event:

