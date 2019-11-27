Well, this wasn’t expected!

Michael Bloomberg’s campaign Manager Kevin Sheekey went on with Christiane Amanpour on CNN to discuss Bloomberg’s jump into the Democrat primary election.

Sheekey told the CNN host that President Trump is likely to be helped by the Pelosi-Schiff show trial impeachments.

Kevin Sheekey: “The impeachment proceedings are making the president’s re-election more likely, not less likely.”

Michael Bloomberg is the latest billionaire to jump into the 2020 race. Why now? His campaign manager tells me Bloomberg thinks if he doesn’t, Trump will win. In particular, “the impeachment proceedings are making the president’s re-election more likely, not less likely.” pic.twitter.com/bU3k1vxOGt — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) November 27, 2019

Piers Morgan agrees.

