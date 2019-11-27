Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is using the Thanksgiving holiday to remind voters to choose female candidates as way to transform America’s “misogynist society.”

In an editorial for NBC News, the Knives Out star described the United States as a fundamentally sexist country characterized by a pervasive hatred of women.

“Unfortunately, right now, we live in a misogynist society and a lot of men hate women,” Jamie Lee Curtis said. “They just do. I think that seeing a strong woman articulate her points, argue for her position, and even get angry about the disparities she faces — whatever they are — will cause some men to have a problem, even if women won’t.”

Curtis encouraged voters to cast their ballots based on gender.

“I understand that there are people who disagree with trying to achieve gender parity; I know that they believe that voters should just pick a candidate based on their qualifications,” the actress said.

But she added: “I do think it’s important to vote for female candidates.”

Curtis recounted how she campaigned for Hillary Clinton in her ultimately unsuccessful bid for the presidency. The True Lies star said she drove around Iowa with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

“That was my beginning in politics. Everyone needs to start somewhere; you can’t affect change until you affect changes,” she said.

Curtis also plugged her involvement with Fund Her, a left-wing PAC dedicated to achieving gender parity in the California Legislature.

The anti-Trump Hollywood star came under fire recently for a now-deleted tweet in which she defended Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after he was killed by U.S. forces.

“He may have died a coward @realDonaldTrump but ALL living things suffer when they are blown up,” the actress wrote.

