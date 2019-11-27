An investigation by an internal government watchdog has not found evidence that the FBI tried to put informants in President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump at rally vows to supporters no name change for ‘Thanksgiving’ Trump says he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terror organizations State Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador MORE‘s 2016 campaign, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with a draft report on the probe.

The Times reported that the finding is one of several by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz that impairs Trump-ally claims of impropriety by the bureau. It reportedly finds that the FBI didn’t act in a politically motivated manner when seeking to wiretap then-Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

The draft report criticizes FBI officials for alleged errors and omissions, the Times reported. It reportedly concludes that the FBI was careless when trying to wiretap Page and accuses a lawyer of altering a document in 2017.

The front-line lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, could face criminal charges, according to the newspaper.

Neither The Hill nor the Times has reviewed the draft report. The people familiar cautioned the Times that it is not finalized.

The Times reported that the document will also debunk the claim that the FBI relied on a dossier by former British spy Christopher Steele, though it will say the bureau should have told judges about possible issues with the document.