On Tuesday’s episode of “The Michael Knowles Show,” Knowles talks about Jeff Bezos giving a massive donation to charity, and the difference between looking at the world with gratitude and looking at the world with entitlement. Video and partial transcript below:

Jeff Bezos just donated $98.5 million to help the homeless. Almost a hundred million dollars to help the homeless. There is no way to be upset about this, right? Oh, you’re wrong. You’re not living in 2019.

Jeremy Corbyn, who is the leftist leader in Britain, tweeted out, quote, “That’s 0.09% of your net worth. Just pay your taxes.”

That’s 0.09% of your net worth. Just pay your taxes. https://t.co/KEke1NUE8E — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 24, 2019

By the way, he does pay his taxes. There was — a few years ago, Amazon was reinvesting money in their business, so they didn’t pay a lot of taxes. They pay a lot of taxes now.

Also, how much money has Jeremy Corbyn ever given to the homeless? First of all, how much money [has] Jeremy Corbyn ever paid in taxes? Not a lot of it. How much money [has] he ever given to the homeless? Less than one hundred million dollars? Yeah, I would bet so. Before you accuse me, take a look at yourself, buddy. Ask yourself this question, how much money did you give to charity this year?

Most likely, if you’re listening to the show, you’re not one of these people who scream and yell at everyone else for things that they did or didn’t do. But if you are, if somehow someone on Twitter, in the Twitter world is watching or listening to this, how much money did you give to charity yourself? Most people don’t give a lot of money to charity. Most people don’t even think about it. But the secret is, you’re not going to miss that money. …

What this all brings up at a deeper, cultural level is that there are two ways of looking at the world. It is very important. When [we are] two days away from Thanksgiving: Two ways of looking at the world, one from a position of entitlement, one from a position of gratitude.

If you are looking at the world from a position of entitlement, you are most likely going to look at politics primarily as a matter of “rights.” You’re going to see every little slight that was ever done to you, you’re going to imagine — completely imagine — new slights committed against you, like that Indian woman who says that she doesn’t like that white people like Indian food. You’re going to judge others by their actions and you’re going to judge yourself by your intentions. You are going to hoard rather than to give; you are going to be miserable.

How about the flip side? If you look at life primarily from an attitude of gratitude, you are going to look at politics primarily as a matter of duty, not of rights. Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. You are going to forgive slights against you — you might not even notice half of them — and you are not going to sit around imagining new slights.

You’re gonna be happy for the life that you have, you are going to give people a break, and you’re going to be thankful that you don’t get called out on all of the terrible things that you do. You are going to give freely, you are going to be much happier because you are going to realize that you did not invent your life. You are not responsible for giving yourself your own life. Life was a gift, you should be very happy to have it. Something to think about as we move into Thanksgiving.

