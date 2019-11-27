A faithful dog was so desperate to find its late owner he refused to stop digging into his tomb after being taken to the graveyard.

The 12-year-old pooch, called Huzi, even cried according to the man’s daughter.

Grandpa Wu and Huzi were loyal companions until the former died from an illness.

His pet is currently being looked after by the pensioner’s children, who decided to take him on a trip to pay tribute to their father.

“We went to the tomb together,” Wu’s daughter told Chinese video news outlet Pear.

“It walked around the tomb a few times and then lay there without moving.

“I saw it starting to tear and it refused to leave when we called it home.”

The daughter claimed Huzi refused to eat and drink for three days after her father had died.

“We thought at the time that Huzi was old and therefore it did not want to eat, but it started to eat again after my father was buried.

“It really understands our feelings.”

There have been previous cases of dogs sticking loyal to their recently-deceased owners.

