Melania Trump said she was “committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse” despite being booed Tuesday by students at an anti-opioid event in Baltimore.

“We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion,” the first lady said in a statement released late Tuesday, “but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country.

“I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse,” she said.

Trump was booed and cheered by middle and high school students who remained noisy throughout her five-minute remarks at the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness at University of Maryland Baltimore County.

“Thank you to all of the students who are here,” the first lady said, undeterred by the response to her appearance. “I am so proud of you for the bravery it takes to share that you have been strongly affected by the opioid epidemic in some way.”