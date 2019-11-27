The Mexican government has responded to President Donald Trump’s decision to label Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, saying that they want to discuss weapons and drugs that enter Mexico from the United States.

The government said in the statement that Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations Marcelo Ebrard intends to call Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to set up a “high-level meeting” between officials from both nations.

“By virtue of the good relations that exist between the two countries, the Government of Mexico will seek to have a high-level meeting as soon as possible to present Mexico’s position and know the views of the United States authorities. As in other issues on the bilateral agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will promote dialogue and a roadmap that allows us to move forward to reduce the flow of weapons and money to organized crime from the United States to Mexico, as well as chemical and drug precursors that cross our territory to the north country,” the statement, which was published in Spanish, read.

Trump announced his plan during an interview with Bill O’Reilly on Tuesday, where he was asked specifically if he intended to do so.

“One of the things that you’ve said to me … is that if another country murdered 100,000 Americans with guns we would go to war with that country. Yet, the Mexican drug cartels kill more than 100,000 Americans every year by the importation of dangerous narcotics,” O’Reilly began. “Are you going to designate those cartels in Mexico as terror groups and start hitting them with drones and things like that?”

Trump responded that he didn’t want to say what he was going to do, but that they would be designated.

“So you are going to designate the Mexican cartels as terror groups?” O’Reilly asked again.

“Yeah, I will be. I have been working on that for the last 90 days. You know, designation is not that easy, you have to go through a process, and we are well into that process,” Trump said.

