Actress Mia Farrow on Tuesday resurfaced a past picture of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump at rally vows to supporters no name change for ‘Thanksgiving’ Trump says he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terror organizations State Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador MORE’s sons Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpJuan Williams: Trump has nothing left but smears Ex-RNC chairman slams group for spending 0K on copies of Trump Jr. book: That’s ‘screwed up’ The Hill’s Morning Report — Schiff: Clear evidence of a quid pro quo MORE and Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpEric Trump promotes Trump wine as Sondland testifies: ‘Perfect day for a nice bottle of this’ Resistance or unhinged behavior? Partisan hatred reaches Trump’s family The Memo: Debate over style vs. substance shadows impeachment hearings MORE posing with a dead leopard during a hunting trip in Zimbabwe in 2010.

Farrow’s post came just a day after Trump signed into law a bill making animal cruelty a federal crime.

“@realDonaldTrump ⁩tell your sons that animal cruelty is now a crime,” Farrow wrote in her tweet.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ tell your sons that animal cruelty is now a crime pic.twitter.com/oDYVMY6s6d — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 27, 2019

Trump signed the bill, which was passed through Congress with bipartisan support, Monday evening, officially codifying “animal crushing” as a federal offense punishable by a fine and up to seven years in prison.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act defines the term as any conduct in which an animal “is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.”

The new law would not prohibit Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump’s activity in the photo, however, as it does not apply to hunting and Trump’s son’s excursion took place outside the U.S.

The photos of Trump’s sons hunting big game in Africa first appeared online in 2012 and caused outrage at the time.

The photos reportedly prompted at least one sponsor to drop its advertisements from episodes of Trump’s The Celebrity Apprentice, according to Newsweek.

Farrow has previously shared the image and chided Trump’s son for their penchant for hunting.