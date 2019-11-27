Former first lady Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaDNC official asks Fox News anchor why Tucker Carlson is allowed on air Tucker Carlson: Obama has not backed Biden because Michelle Obama could run Michelle Obama and Ellen Degeneres sing duet about latest book MORE took to social media to wish Americans a “Happy Thanksgiving” on Wednesday.

“From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!” Obama tweeted. The post also featured a sunny photo of her along with her husband and children.

Former President Obama also tweeted a message to his 110 million followers earlier on Wednesday ahead of the holiday.

“Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better,” Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaSaagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race It’s the aggressive progressives vs. the pragmatic moderates Corporation that holds migrant children backs out of plans to hold holiday party at Trump golf club MORE tweeted.

“And it’ll never hurt to try this: ‘Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity,’” he added, citing a line from a recent article published by Vox, titled “Most people are bad at arguing. These 2 techniques will make you better.”

This week marks the former first family’s third Thanksgiving since Barack Obama left the Oval Office.