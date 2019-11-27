Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended migrants from at least 30 different nations since the beginning of October. Sector officials report significant variations in the demographic nationalities of migrants being apprehended this fiscal year.

“The apprehension of migrants from countries such as Brazil, Haiti, China, and countries of Africa have increased significantly this fiscal year,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to combat threats in an effort to protect our country and the community.”

Sector officials report the apprehension of migrants from at least 30 separate nations other than Mexico during the first two months of Fiscal Year 2020 (which began on October 1). This is up from 15 nations during the same period in FY2019.

Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart Texas the apprehension of migrants from this diverse range of countries presents unique challenges for Border Patrol agents who much figure out how to communicate, feed, and house these migrants.

“The introduction of this new population places additional burdens on processing stations, to include language and cultural differences,” Chief Ortiz said in June. “Our agents continue to meet each new challenge as the ongoing humanitarian crisis evolves.”

Chinese nationals represent the largest migrant group currently being apprehended outside of Mexican and Central American migrants, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials told Breitbart Texas during a recent tour of the border. During a ride-along with riverine agents, Breitbart Texas witnessed the apprehension of three Chinese migrants and the arrest of an alleged human smuggler. During Fiscal Year 2019, agents in this sector apprehended 708 Chinese nationals — 1077 nationwide.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.