During a Wednesday conversation on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about a new Quinnipiac poll showing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sliding in the 2020 race for the Democratic nomination, network contributor Donny Deutsch slammed Warren as unlikeable and unelectable.

Deutsch said the American public does not approve of her “Medicare for All” plan nor her “high school principal demeanor.”

“This country, you can’t tell 160 million people you’re going to take something away from them that they already have,” Deutsch argued. “And I also think the electability thing. I’ve said this all along. I’ve taken some heat. I do not think she is electable. I think she would get trounced in a landslide by Trump. I think people are sensing that.”

He continued, “I also think she has a likability issue. I think her kind of high school principal demeanor — this is not a gender thing. This is just kind of tone and manner thing. I think the American public, the more they see, the more they’re going, ‘Hmm … this is not the answer.’”

Deutsch later said he sees Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), another staunch supporter of “Medicare for All,” as equally unlikeable.

