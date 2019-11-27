A Florida man gunned down a burglar attempting to break into his van Monday morning telling local news he didn’t want to “go out like a punk.”

“The guy I killed last night, he put an AK-47 to my damn face,” said Donovan Stewart, a 60-year-old Miami resident.

Stewart said his girlfriend and his 11-year-old son were also in the vehicle when the burglar attempted to break in to rob him of his jewelry, according a WBFS-TV report.

“As a guy from Kingston Town [in Jamaica],” Stewart said, “I am not going to go out like a punk.”

“So I emptied my Glock in his chest,” he later added.

Stewart said the burglar tried to get into the van while he was sleeping and he had to act quick to protect himself and his family.

“I said, ‘Alright, this is what’s gonna happen though – either you gonna kill me or I’m gonna kill you – let’s see.'”

Stewart then demonstrated to the news reporter what he did when the burglar opened the van door to stick an AK-47 in his face.

In a swiping motion with his left hand he showed how he shoved the gunman’s rifle aside while simultaneously drawing his own gun which was concealed on his right leg.

“And that’s how I got him,” Stewart recalled.

Stewart says he is well-trained with firearms. He told local news that he is a security officer who has a state firearms license, concealed weapons permit, and is a member of the National Rifle Association.

“You want to come looking for trouble? Come to me,” Stewart told WBFS-TV. “I wouldn’t do anything like this to anybody and they picked the wrong person in this case.”

The burglar was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

According to the report, the burglar may also have burglarized a young woman’s car, iPhone, and $600 cash just a few days earlier.

“I’m going to defend my life and my family, and if I’ve got the possibility to defend innocent people, I’ll do that, too,” Stewart said.

“You just don’t wake up in the morning and push an AK up my nose and think you’re gonna live, no,” he added.

Miami Police Officer Mike Vega said the investigation is still open, but confirmed the case does initially appear to be one of self-defense.