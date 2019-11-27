Actress, activist and friend of Julian Assange says that she was threatened by the prison governor at Belmarsh Prison where the WikiLeaks founder is currently being held.

Anderson says that the incident with prison governor Rob Davis OBE took place after she visited Assange in May.

At the end of her visit with Assange, Anderson said in a statement provided to the Daily Mail that the “the warden stormed in and made it very clear to me, that if I were going to be a problem – he’d make problems for Julian. It was a direct threat.”

A UK Prison Service spokesman has denied the allegation, telling the Mail that “the Governor of HMP Belmarsh did not threaten Ms Anderson or Mr Assange.’

Anderson had been planning to reveal her treatment at the prison during a speech in Australia, but it had to be cancelled due to scheduling conflicts. Instead, she provided the text of the speech to the Mail.

On a positive note, she said that Assange was in good spirits during their visit.

“He was ready to fight – smart/clever as always. His mind working fast,” she explained in the speech. “But what was abnormally out of character – he was looking to us like his life depended on us. ‘He was looking to us for hope.’”

The Mail reports that the former Baywatch star said “the feeling of ‘hope’ was snatched away ‘minutes before our time was up’ when the warden stormed in.”

“When he is out of our sight he is in danger,” she added. “I’m sure he is being punished for every bad word said about that prison. So I’m taking a big risk here. To let you know – it is a different set of rules there.”

In an exclusive interview with the Gateway Pundit in June, a fellow inmate at the prison said that “Belmarsh has sucked the life out of him.” He also asserted that the guards at the prison have been spreading smears about him to other inmates.

Prior to his arrest, Assange spent nearly seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, unable to receive proper medical treatment, and the lack of sunshine and fresh air taking a toll on his system. Doctors who visited him there wrote an article for the Guardian pleading for him to be allowed to go to the hospital for treatment, headlining their account “We examined Julian Assange, and he badly needs care — but he can’t get it.”

The doctors wrote, “experience tells us that the prolonged uncertainty of indefinite detention inflicts profound psychological and physical trauma above and beyond the expected stressors of incarceration. These can include severe anxiety, pathological levels of stress, dissociation, depression, suicidal thoughts, post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain, among others.”

The UN has also issued a scathing report in which Nils Melzer, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture said that Assange has been exposed to psychological torture and warned that the award-winning publisher could face the death penalty if he is extradited to the United States.

“Most importantly, in addition to physical ailments, Mr. Assange showed all symptoms typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture, including extreme stress, chronic anxiety and intense psychological trauma,” the UN report said.

Last week, over 60 doctors signed an open letter to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calling for urgent action to protect Assange. They expressed concern that he may die in prison.

“Were such urgent assessment and treatment not to take place, we have real concerns, on the evidence currently available, that Mr. Assange could die in prison. The medical situation is thereby urgent. There is no time to lose,” the letter states.

Assange is imprisoned in the United Kingdom and faces eighteen charges under the Espionage Act in the United States for his publication of the Iraq and Afghan War Logs. If extradited and convicted, he could be face a maximum sentence of 175 years for the “crime” of publishing material that the US government did not want the population to know.

