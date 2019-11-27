(STUDY FINDS) — EDINBURGH, Scotland — A new study finds that playing board and card games regularly may help your mental performance in the game of life as you grow older. No, not the board game, the real game of life. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh say that participants who reported routinely playing non-digital games performed better on thinking and memory tests in their 70s.

Furthermore, the study’s authors also noted that it’s never too late to get started; even participants who only started playing more board games during their 70s were still more likely to score higher in cognitive assessments than adults who rarely played non-digital games.

“These latest findings add to evidence that being more engaged in activities during the life course might be associated with better thinking skills in later life. For those in their 70s or beyond, another message seems to be that playing non-digital games may be a positive behavior in terms of reducing cognitive decline,” comments Dr. Drew Altschul in a release.

