Police in Toronto are searching for a man suspected in a string of assaults in which buckets of “liquefied fecal matter” have been dumped on people in Canada’s most populated city.

The Toronto Police Service is investigating three incidents involving the same person, a black man “in his 20s to 30s, and of medium build,” according to a Tuesday news release. All three cases are being described by police as “assaults.”

“I don’t know what to say, I’m at a loss, this is absolutely disgusting,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson was quoted in the Toronto Star.

The first incident occurred Friday at the John P. Robarts Library on the University of Toronto’s downtown campus. According to a statement from Toronto police, “the man poured the contents of a bucket he was carrying onto two unsuspecting people who were seated at a table in the library.”

The second incident was reported Sunday at Scott Library at York University in Toronto. The assailant entered the library with a bucket and, again, poured its contents on an “unsuspecting person,” police said.

The third incident involved a woman who was walking in an area close to downtown on Monday night when a man approached and poured the contents of a bucket he was carrying on her, police said.

“He was wearing a yellow construction hat and a dark-blue jacket,” police said in a Tuesday release

In the York University incident, the assailant “was wearing a black hat, blue top, light-colored pants and black gloves,” according to police.

The man fled on foot following all three incidents, police say.