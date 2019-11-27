The first time you get to see your baby’s face is a memorable moment. With the development of ultrasounds, that has become possible earlier and earlier, and many people enjoy sharing images of their newest little ones with friends and family.

Shantel Carrillo of Santee, California, was excited to see her daughter’s profile when she went in to her ultrasound appointment at around five months. When she shared it online, though, people started to point out something she’d missed.

“I didn’t see it; I just posted the original picture online,” she told KGTV.

Carrillo said her friends told her it looked “like there’s an angel giving your baby a kiss on the lips.”

When she looked closer, she saw what they were talking about — but she more than saw the faint profile — she recognized it. It looked like her father, who’d died in 2016.

Carrillo showed the ultrasound to her stepmother and pointed out the form hovering above the baby’s face.

Her stepmother “broke down, freaking out crying,” Carrillo said. She had recognized the figure, too.

“It has his nose, his little chubby cheeks, his little double chin, and my dad wore a hat like all the time,” Carrillo told KSWB. “It looks like the bill of his hat and his lips are just touching hers so perfectly.”

Carrillo also found a photo of her dad with her first daughter from 2009, and posted it next to the ultrasound photo on Reddit to show the resemblance. Of course, many readers cried foul.

“But the ultrasound is dated 1989 at the top? And the photograph is 2009? How could his ghost be in your ultrasound in 1989 if he was still alive and photographed in 2009?” one user commented. “Did I miss something?”

Carrillo explained that the 2009 photo was of her first daughter and was just used to illustrate the profile likeness, and the “1989” on the ultrasound was her birth year, not the year the image was taken.

Still, some can’t believe the image is untouched and remain skeptical.

Others, meanwhile, are in awe of this special story. Pete Carrillo, a cousin of Shantel Carrillo’s deceased father, posted his reaction to the image on Facebook.

“This is amazing,” he wrote on Friday. “We lost my cousin Chuckie and I was heartbroken. He was too young to leave us. I cannot explain this.”

“I am not a superstitious person but I do believe God works in mysterious ways. Chuckie Im glad to see your smiling and Im glad the world gets to see you smile for that is what you continue to bring to this world. Smiles! For that I am grateful.”

“It’s nice to look at and its a great story to tell,” Shantel Carrillo told KSWB.

“I think my dad would just be over the moon about it, so I feel like he’s including himself in this someway, somehow.”

Carrillo’s baby girl is due in April, which is also her late father’s birth month.

