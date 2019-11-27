President Trump Tuesday addressed his recent ‘health scare’ during his ‘homecoming’ rally in Sunrise, Florida.

Trump told the crowd that he has a “gorgeous chest” and denied rumors that he has heart problems.

WATCH:

The lefty media went crazy after Trump praised his “gorgeous chest” so on Wednesday morning, the President trolled miserable liberals with an epic meme on Twitter.

To all the brain dead liberals, yes, the Rocky picture Trump tweeted is ‘doctored.’

