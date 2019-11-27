President Donald Trump held a “Homecoming Rally” in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday night.

It was another HIGH ENERGY rally.

“That was one of the loudest strongest rallies I have ever been to…This is a homecoming rally for the books…They have every reason to be excited. A booming economy, more jobs, more opportunity, less crime.” – @ErinMPerrine pic.twitter.com/JBoqgi80wI — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 27, 2019

Following the rally last night Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale posted this on the attendees.

This ought to keep the radical socialists running the Democrat Party up late at night!

24% of the crowd was Democrat and 27% of the crowd was Hispanic.

Data from Broward Florida rally: ✅ 31,177 voters identified ✅ 19% voted once or less in last 4 elections (8% in zero) ✅ 24% Democrat ✅ 27% Hispanic Incredible data from a county that is predominantly blue. Put Florida in the win column for 2020! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 27, 2019

Featured image by Rafael Barbosa.

Trump Rally in Miami!!! Sunrise! Packed to the roof!!! pic.twitter.com/Q9YVff75CP — Rafael Barboza O. 🐺 (@RB18) November 27, 2019

The post President Trump’s Broward County Florida ‘Homecoming Rally’ – 1 in 4 Attendees were Democrats! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.