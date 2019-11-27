https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/president-trumps-broward-county-florida-homecoming-rally-1-in-4-attendees-were-democrats/

President Donald Trump held a “Homecoming Rally” in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday night.

It was another HIGH ENERGY rally.

Following the rally last night Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale posted this on the attendees.
This ought to keep the radical socialists running the Democrat Party up late at night!

24% of the crowd was Democrat and 27% of the crowd was Hispanic.

Featured image by Rafael Barbosa.

The post President Trump’s Broward County Florida ‘Homecoming Rally’ – 1 in 4 Attendees were Democrats! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...