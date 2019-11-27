Prince Andrew will not be attending a reception Queen Elizabeth is hosting at Buckingham Palace for President Donald Trump and other NATO leaders next week, The Independent is reporting.

The prince is not on the guest list for the Tuesday event, according to the newspaper.

Andrew has stepped down from his royal duties amid a firestorm of criticism over a BBC interview in which he defended his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The New York Post said the queen is scheduled to welcome heads of state as part of the events marking the 70th anniversary of NATO. She will be joined by her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. Other members of the royal family will also be attending.

The Post reported that during Trump’s state visit to Great Britain in June, Andrew greeted the president at Westminster Abbey. Andrew also attended a business breakfast co-hosted by Trump on that trip.