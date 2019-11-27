In yet another display of the First Lady’s grace and class, Melania Trump issued a statement defending the students who rudely booed and heckled her during an anti-drug event for Baltimore high school and middle school students.

Speaking at the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness as part of her “Be Best” campaign, Mrs. Trump was met with a hostile crowd when she took the stage.

WATCH: The First Lady is met with boos and jeering as she speaks at the B’More Youth Summit for Opioid Awareness. pic.twitter.com/ScBBginxKE — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 26, 2019

“I am in this fight with you, and I am fighting for you,” she said in her speech, before urging anyone having problems with addiction to seek help.

“I know each one of you has hopes and dreams for the future, whether it is college, joining the military, or playing a sport. Your future will be determined by the choices you make,” Mrs. Trump continued. “Using drugs will only slow you down and prevent you from achieving those goals.”

The students also booed her as she left stage, after she wished them a happy Thanksgiving at the end of her speech.

Still, despite the lack of class from the kids, Mrs. Trump defended their right to boo her.

“We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse,” Mrs. Trump said in a statement.

President Trump also donated his third-quarter salary of $100,000 to the fight against the opioid crisis on Tuesday, sending it to the to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health.

Approximately 70,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2017, with roughly two thirds involving opioids.

