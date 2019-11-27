Fifty-two percent of overall voters believe Medicare for All is a bad idea, and support has been falling for universal healthcare since March, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are the only Democratic presidential candidates who have fully embraced a single-payer system. Businessman Andrew Yank said he supports “Medicare for All” but would keep the option of private insurance.

The poll also found:

71% of Democrats and Democratic leaners think it is a good idea to allow all adults the option of buying into Medicare.

59% of Democrats and Democratic leaners think it is a good idea to remove the current healthcare system and replace it with a single-payer system.

36% of all voters say Medicare for All is a good idea compared with 43% in March.

26% say healthcare is the most important issue to their vote, while 21% say climate change, and 14% say the economy.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has retaken the lead in the Democratic primary among Democratic and Independent voters with 24%, followed by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (16%), Warren (14%), and Sanders (13%).