Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., on Wednesday ripped the House inquiry of President Donald Trump on the “War Room: Impeachment” show live on Newsmax TV as “the Nancy Pelosi-Adam Schiff whac-a-mole impeachment process.”

Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist and a “War Room” host, chuckled at Keller’s slam. The program is also hosted by Jason Miller and Raheem Kassam.

“You’ve seen it time and time again,” said Keller, 54, who won a special election in May. “When their narrative doesn’t work, they come up with a new thing.”

Keller wrote an op-ed in The Washington Examiner on Tuesday, arguing that the impeachment probe is “coming at a tremendous cost” to voters in his state and across the country because Democrats will not address such issues as prescription drug costs and the trade accord with Canada and Mexico.

“In Pennsylvania alone,” Keller said, referring to the USMCA, “it’s 17,000 agricultural jobs and 42,000 manufacturing jobs.

“It’s corn and soybeans into Mexico, dairy products into Canada. That’s what at stake.

“We, as politicians, we all talk about jobs — jobs, jobs, jobs,” he told Bannon. “You can’t be pro-jobs and anti-business.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.