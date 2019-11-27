Ninety foreign students were arrested Tuesday at a fake university in Michigan created by the Department of Homeland Security, reports the Detroit Free Press.

So far, 250 students have been arrested since January by ICE on immigration violations from the university.

DHS created the University of Farmington in 2015, touting the private university as a “nationally accredited business and STEM institution located in Metro Detroit.”

Out of the 250 arrested, “nearly 80% were granted voluntary departure and departed the United States,” the Detroit office of ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations told the Free Press.

About half of the remaining 20% have received a final order of removal, with some ordered removed by an immigration judge. Others “were given an expedited removal by U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” per HIS.

The remaining 10 percent “have either filed for some sort of relief or are contesting their removals with Executive Office for Immigration Review,” HSI Detroit said.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations office started its operation to root out “recruiters” who assisted foreign citizens in obtaining false student transcripts to prove eligibility for the F-1 Visa.