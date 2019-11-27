Chick-fil-A reportedly donated $2,500 to the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2017, according to a new report.

The SPLC has designated Christian beliefs on same-sex marriage as “hate.”

What are the details?

Tax records obtained by ProPublica reveal that Chick-fil-A made the donation in question.

Chick-fil-A also reportedly donated to the YWCA, which allegedly has a pro-choice stance, the New Leaders Council, which refers to itself as a “hub of progressive millennial thought leadership,” and other organizations with pro-choice ties.

Townhall reports that the restaurant chain also donated $50,000 to The Pace Center for Girls, which promotes a pro-choice stance.

“The education and advocacy group featured radical pro-abortion feminist Gloria Steinem … as their keynote speaker for their most recent girls’ Summit,” Townhall writes.

Also, Chick-fil-A also reportedly donated to Chris 180, “a pro-LGBT behavioral health and child welfare service agency.”

Earlier this month, the restaurant chain announced that it would restructure its charitable giving beginning in 2020, and would no longer fund organizations with traditional beliefs on human sexuality, such as the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian athletes.

Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate responsibility and executive director of the Chick-fil-A foundation, said that they don’t want to become ensconced in a “cultural war.”

“We don’t want our intent and our work to be encumbered by someone else’s politics or cultural war,” Bullard said. “If something gets in the way of our mission, that is something that we are mindful of and cognizant of.”

What else?

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, encouraged Christians to take their business elsewhere following the news.

“Not only has Chick-fil-A abandoned donations to Christian groups including the Salvation Army, it has donated to one of the most extreme anti-Christian groups in America. Anyone who opposes the SPLC … is slandered and slapped with the ‘extremist’ label or even worse, their ‘hate group’ designation. It’s time for Christians to find a fast food alternative to Chick-fil-A,” he said.