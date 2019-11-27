Israel may stop sharing intelligence with the United Kingdom if Jeremy Corbyn is chosen as the next prime minister and he stops selling arms to the small Middle Eastern nation, according to a new report.

The Telegraph reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could end the agreement that has both countries sharing intelligence with each other.

Recent reports suggest that Corbyn could replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson at some point in the near future. That could prove costly for U.K.-Israel relations.

Netanyahu told The Telegraph, “What do you think?” in response to the question of what could happen regarding security cooperation between Israel and the U.K. if Corbyn becomes prime minister and puts a halt to selling arms to Israel.

Israeli officials told the news outlet that intelligence sharing would be the victim of any Corbyn moves that threaten Israel’s security.

Corbyn is a member of the Labour Party, which is trying to gain control of Parliament. James Sorene, chief executive of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre, told The Telegraph that a Corbyn leadership could paint a poor picture of the U.K. among the rest of the world.

“After a Corbyn victory, very quickly London and the UK government would be seen as the centre of the global anti-Israel movement,” Sorene said. “That would very quickly have a momentum all of its own.”